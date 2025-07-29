Sudan: Nawara Affirms Government Support for Al-Gadarif State's Efforts to Promote Health Sector

Al-Gadarif, July 28, 2025 (SUNA) - Member of the Transitional Sovereignty Council (TSC), Dr. Nawara Abu Mohamed has affirmed the Government's support for Al-Gadarif State government's efforts to support the health sector and provide medical equipment to the Faisal Abdul-Karim Abouda Cardiac Center, enabling it to render integrated services to citizens.

This came during her inspection on Monday, accompanied by the Acting Wali of Al-Gadarif State, Lt. Gen. Mohamed Ahmed Hassan, of the medical equipment, which was recently provided to the center.

For his part, the Acting Wali reiterated the state government's commitment to rehabilitating the center and procuring catheterization and cardiac surgery equipment within two months, expressing his appreciation for the charitable and humanitarian work undertaken by the Abouda family.