Somalia: News - Al-Shabaab Militants Recapture Somali Town Vacated By Ethiopian Forces, Puntland Urges United Response

Addis Abeba — Al-Shabaab militants have captured the strategic central Somali town of Mahaas district, in Hiiran region of Somalia's Hirshabelle State, following heavy clashes with Somali government forces and allied local militias on Sunday. The takeover comes a year after Ethiopian troops stationed in the area withdrew and handed over their base to Somali forces as part of the third phase of the African Union's ATMIS drawdown.

The town, located in the Hiiraan region approximately 300 kilometers north of Mogadishu, is a key logistical and transportation hub. Somali local media reported that the Somali National Army (SNA) confirmed the fall of Mahaas, characterizing it as a "tactical retreat."

BBC Somali quoted local residents who said the militant group launched the attack using fighters laden with explosives, triggering intense combat that resulted in multiple casualties. In a brief statement, Somalia's Ministry of Defense said government and allied local forces killed a number of Al-Shabaab militants, without disclosing casualty figures on either side.

In response to the capture, the Puntland regional state issued a strongly worded statement condemning the attack and expressing condolences to the families of those killed, particularly members of the Somali armed forces. The statement warned that Al-Shabaab is not only retaking previously liberated areas but also targeting new, strategically vital locations.

Puntland called for urgent and genuine collaboration among Somalia's Federal Member States to forge a unified strategy to confront the escalating Al-Shabaab threat. It also reaffirmed its commitment to playing a prominent role in nationwide counterterrorism efforts and urged the international community to provide tangible support to bolster Somalia's security architecture.

Similarily, former Somali President Sheikh Sharif Sheikh Ahmed has strongly criticized the federal government for its failure to maintain control over towns previously liberated from Al-Shabaab, following the militant group's recapture of Mahaas.

In a statement issued Monday, Sheikh Sharif described the loss of Mahaas as a "serious lapse in leadership" and warned that the inability to hold such strategic areas poses a significant threat to national security.

Al-Shabaab, an Al-Qaeda-linked insurgent group, has captured dozens of towns and villages in recent months, rolling back many of the territorial gains made by government-led offensives in 2022 and 2023.