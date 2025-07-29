Kenya: Reuben Kigame Eyes 2027 Presidency, to Champion Character-Driven Leadership

Nairobi — Gospel singer and activist Reuben Kigame has declared his intention to run for president in the 2027 General Election, saying he is not merely hopeful but actively preparing to be on the ballot.

Kigame, who was barred from contesting in the 2022 presidential race by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC), said his renewed bid is a continuation of a journey he began but did not complete.

"I'm not hoping, I'm planning to be on the ballot in 2027. I'm just getting ready to launch officially in a couple of weeks. It's about two years to the election, so two years is good enough to roll it out," Kigame said in an interview with NTV's Fixing the Nation on Monday.

In 2022, the IEBC disqualified his candidacy, citing failure to meet certain requirements, including issues with the signatures collected to support his nomination, a decision communicated by then-chairperson Wafula Chebukati.

Kigame insists his campaign will center on ethical governance and values-based leadership, calling for a shift in how leaders are evaluated.

"We've got to look at the character of the person we elect and it's not just about the presidency," he said.

"We need to have character-driven MCAs, Women Reps, MPs, Governors. You can see cases in the papers today people like Sonko dragging on how many years later?"

The renowned gospel artist, former schoolteacher, and long-time disability rights advocate said institutions such as religious bodies, media houses, and civil society groups should work together to create a scorecard for leadership based on integrity and public service.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He also criticized past political processes, referencing the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI), and emphasized the need for "value-building initiatives" that place constitutionalism and ethics at the core of governance.

Kigame's voice is not new in Kenya's political space. He first entered elective politics in 2013, contesting the Vihiga gubernatorial seat, where he placed fourth. Despite being told that politics was "too dirty for a Christian leader," he has remained vocal in national discourse, often championing civic education and constitutionalism through platforms such as #LindaKatiba.

A trailblazer in disability activism, Kigame has also mentored young artists through his music academy and continues to be widely respected for his decades-long contribution to gospel music.