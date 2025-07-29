Congo-Kinshasa: 3 DRC Journalists Beaten, Detained for Trying to Question Provincial Minister

Kinshasa — The Committee to Protect Journalists calls for authorities in the Democratic Republic of the Congo to immediately drop legal proceedings against three journalists who were beaten and detained overnight while seeking to interview a provincial minister in the north-eastern city of Kisangani.

On July 23, KIS24 Info's Steves Paluku, ElectionNet's Paul Beyokobana, and Kisangani News newspaper's Sébastien Mulamba visited the offices of Tshopo province's Minister of Finance Patrick Valencio to ask him to respond to media criticism about his appearance in and alleged funding of a television series, Paluku and Beyokobana told CPJ.

The journalists said ministry officials beat them and injured Paul Peyokobana's hand, shown here, on July 23, 2025, at the Ministry of Finance office for Tshopo province in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. (Photo: Steves Paluku)

Ministry officials beat the three journalists, who all work for privately owned outlets, with sticks and their fists, injuring Beyokobana's hand, before armed police took them to a local police station and the Kisangani prosecutor's office, where they spent the night, the journalists told CPJ.

The journalists' lawyer, Andy Muzaliwa, told CPJ that they were released on July 24 and ordered to appear at the prosecutor's office on Monday, July 28, to meet Valencio and his deputy chief of staff, Jacques Lomamisa.

Paluku told CPJ that the journalists did not appear in court on Monday because Muzaliwa was not available but were expected to do so in the coming days. Paluka added that on Monday he separately filed a complaint against Valencio at the Supreme Court of Kinshasa, the capital of the DRC, over his detention.

"The Congolese officials and police who attacked and detained journalists Steve Paluku, Paul Beyokobana, and Sébastien Mulamba must be held accountable and the legal proceedings against the journalists should be dropped," said CPJ Regional Director Angela Quintal. "Authorities in the DRC should focus on ensuring the safety of journalists working to report the news, not violently silencing them for asking questions."

Valencio's office defended the minister, saying that Congolese law did not prohibit his participation in a film at a time when he was not a minister, the online outlet Boyoma Revolution reported.

CPJ's calls to request comment from Valencio and Lomamisa rang unanswered.