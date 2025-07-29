Sudan Accuses Kenya of Sovereignty Violation As RSF Forms Government

Nairobi — Sudan's ruling junta has accused Kenya of violating the country's sovereignty after the rival Rapid Support Forces (RSF) declared a parallel government.

In a statement on Sunday, the junta-controlled Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemned Kenya's reported endorsement of the development, calling it "a blatant violation of Sudan's sovereignty and a breach of the principle of non-interference in internal affairs."

"It also contradicts the principles and charters of the United Nations, the African Union, and IGAD, all of which support the unity and territorial integrity of Sudan," the Ministry added.

The governing junta denounced the RSF's announcement and the allocation of official positions, describing the move as "a flagrant act of deception" and an insult to the ongoing suffering endured by the Sudanese people at the hands of the militia.

The junta further condemned the "fictitious" declaration of a parallel government, accusing the militia of spreading misinformation to mask its military defeats and destabilize the country.

"The terrorist RSF militia continues to show contempt for the will of the Sudanese people through violence, torture, and now misinformation," the statement read.

"Their announcement of a parallel government is a desperate propaganda campaign, clearly illustrating their defeat and retreat under the blows of our heroic Armed Forces."

The Ministry also expressed alarm over the involvement of unnamed civilian entities in supporting what it described as a conspiracy coordinated with the RSF to illegally seize power on April 15, 2023 -- the date the conflict between the army and the RSF escalated into full-blown civil war.

'Illegitimate entity'

Khartoum is now calling on neighboring states, international organizations, and global powers to reject the RSF's unilateral declaration and refrain from engaging with what it termed an "illegitimate entity."

"The Government of Sudan calls on all neighboring countries, the international community, regional and international organizations, governmental bodies, and other relevant entities to denounce this declaration."

It warned that "any form of interaction with this declaration will be considered a direct assault on the legitimate Government of Sudan and its sovereignty over all of its territory, as well as a flagrant violation of the rights and resources of the Sudanese people."

This is not the first time the junta in Khartoum has acussed Nairobi of interfering with Sudan's sovereignty.

On June 24, the Sudanese junta called on Kenya to immediately cease any form of assistance to the RSF, a paramilitary group it has labeled a "terrorist militia" sanctioned by the US over human rights violations.

SAF vs RSF

Sudan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs alleged that the Kenyan government had been actively aiding the RSF, which is engaged in a brutal conflict with the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF).

Sudan further urged Kenya to recommit to the principle of non-interference in the internal affairs of sovereign nations.

The conflict in Sudan, now in its second year, pits General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan's Sudanese Armed Forces against the RSF, led by Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, widely known as Hemedti.

The power struggle has triggered one of the world's worst humanitarian crises, with over 25 million people in urgent need of assistance and millions displaced.

In January 2025, the United States formally accused the RSF and its allied militias of committing acts of genocide in the Darfur region, intensifying global scrutiny of the group's conduct.

While Nairobi hosted RSF representatives in February -- a move criticized by Khartoum and sections of the international community -- Kenya later clarified that the meeting was part of broader diplomatic efforts to resolve the conflict.

Mediation efforts led by IGAD, the African Union, and international partners continue amid persistent challenges and deep-seated distrust between the warring sides.