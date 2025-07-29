Tanzania Seeks Combined Efforts to Eradicate Stunting

Dar es Salaam — THE Secretary General of the Prime Minister's Office (Policy, Parliament, and Coordination), Dr. Jim Yonazi, has called on various stakeholders to collaborate in the fight against stunting in the country.

He emphasized that joint efforts, research, education, and national platforms are essential in eradicating this issue that hinders the nation's development.

Dr. Yonazi made these remarks during a preparatory meeting for the 11th National Nutrition Stakeholders' Conference, scheduled to take place from September 4th to 5th, 2025, in Dar es Salaam.

The conference is expected to officially graced by Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa, who will serve as the guest of honor.

Dr. Yonazi stressed the importance of cooperation between the government and stakeholders to reduce stunting rates through effective policies, education, and impactful programs.

"We need a combined force between the government and stakeholders to significantly reduce stunting rates through sound policies, education, and productive programs," Dr. Yonazi stated.

Meanwhile, the Executive Director of the Tanzania Food and Nutrition Centre (TFNC), Dr. Germana Leyna, added that this year's conference will be accompanied by a Nutrition Marathon, an event aimed at promoting better health within communities and increasing awareness about nutrition issues among the public.