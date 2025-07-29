Tanzania: With a 128 Percent Target, Tanzania Scores High in Food Systems

Addis Ababa — The Minister for Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation, Ambassador Mahmoud Thabit Kombo, has emphasized the importance of taking decisive and collective action to strengthen food systems to ensure Tanzania's sustainable participation in global development agendas.

Minister Kombo made the remarks during a briefing session held at the Embassy of Tanzania in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, where he is representing the President of the United Republic of Tanzania, Dr. Samia Suluhu Hassan, at the Second United Nations Food Systems Summit (UNFSS+4), taking place from July 27 to 29, 2025.

A food system encompasses all the elements and activities related to producing, processing, distributing, consuming, and disposing of food, including the inputs needed and the outputs generated at each step

During the meeting, Minister Kombo received a briefing on the summit preparations from Tanzania's Ambassador to Ethiopia, Innocent Shiyo. Ambassador Shiyo highlighted that the summit presents a crucial platform for Tanzania to contribute to shaping the global agricultural agenda, enhancing food security, and strengthening regional and international cooperation in the food sector.

On his part, the Director of the Department of International Cooperation at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Noel Kaganda, presented a technical report explaining that the summit aims to assess the implementation of food systems transformation based on principles of human rights, gender equality, good governance, and alignment of national and international policies.

Ambassador Kaganda further emphasized the importance of inclusive participation from diverse stakeholders, including youth, women, the private sector, persons with disabilities, and civil society organizations in building a participatory and sustainable management framework for food resources.

Despite ongoing challenges in Tanzania's agricultural sector, such as climate change, limited access to modern technology, and inadequate food distribution infrastructure, Ambassador Kaganda noted that the country has achieved 128.3 percent of its food production target, meaning Tanzania has produced more food than it needs domestically. This achievement underscores the success of government efforts to improve the agriculture sector.

Participants at the session stressed that Tanzania should leverage this summit as an opportunity to showcase its progress, learn from other nations, and enhance its influence in global discussions on food system transformation.