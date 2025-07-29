Zimbabwe: Knowledge Musona Joins Scottland FC

Former Warriors captain Knowledge Musona has officially joined Scottland FC.

The 34-year-old forward joins the Mabvuku-based side as a free agent after parting ways with Saudi Arabian club Al-Okhdood earlier this month.

Musona joins his younger brother Walter at Scottland, with the two set to play for the same club for the first time.

The former Kaizer Chiefs star will be featuring in the Zimbabwe Premier League for the first time in his career, having left Aces Academy for South Africa back in 2010.

Knowledge Musona becomes Scottland's fourth mid-season signing, joining Terrence Dzvukamanja, Khuda Muyaba, and Moses Shidolo.

More to follow...