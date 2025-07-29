Zimbabwe: Knowledge Musona Joins Scottland FC

28 July 2025
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Sports Reporter

Former Warriors captain Knowledge Musona has officially joined Scottland FC.

The 34-year-old forward joins the Mabvuku-based side as a free agent after parting ways with Saudi Arabian club Al-Okhdood earlier this month.

Musona joins his younger brother Walter at Scottland, with the two set to play for the same club for the first time.

The former Kaizer Chiefs star will be featuring in the Zimbabwe Premier League for the first time in his career, having left Aces Academy for South Africa back in 2010.

Knowledge Musona becomes Scottland's fourth mid-season signing, joining Terrence Dzvukamanja, Khuda Muyaba, and Moses Shidolo.

More to follow...

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.