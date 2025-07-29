Rwanda: African Catholic Bishops Meet in Rwanda for Key Assembly

Over 250 Catholic leaders from across Africa will gather in Kigali from July 30 to August 4 for the 20th Plenary Assembly of the Symposium of Episcopal Conferences of Africa and Madagascar (SECAM).

The assembly, held every three years, brings together cardinals, bishops, priests, religious sisters, lay leaders, and youth representatives to reflect on the church's mission on the continent. This year's plenary is held under the theme "Christ, source of hope, reconciliation and peace."

According to Rev. Fr. Rafael Simbine Junior, the Secretary General of SECAM, this year's gathering will focus on achieving peace and reconciliation, both of which are urgent priorities for Africa today.

"Africa is a family, but it is a family in conflict. Wars and divisions are destroying the sense of community," he told The New Times on Monday, July 28.

"As a Church, we must reflect on how we can become peacemakers. Christ came to give us peace, not the kind the world offers, but peace that lives in the heart.

"SECAM was founded in 1969 in Uganda. We are back in the same region where it began. It's historic and we want to proclaim from here that peace is possible for Africa," he said.

He noted that Rwanda was selected to host the assembly after postponing a previous opportunity due to readiness issues. The hosting of the plenary rotates among Portuguese, French, and English-speaking countries.

Simbine explained that delegates from all 37 episcopal conferences across Africa will attend, with delegation sizes varying by conference. For example, a large conference with up to 250 dioceses sends a bishop president, a bishop delegate, and a priest serving as secretary general.

"The assembly will start with a mass in Kigali at Regina Pacis Catholic Church on July 31, and conclude with a mass on August 3, in Kibeho, a Catholic pilgrimage site. We will entrust the continent to Our Lady of Kibeho. She is our mother and will intercede for us," he said.

The assembly will present SECAM's long-term vision for 2025 to 2050, focusing on 12 key areas including evangelization, family leadership, youth involvement, environmental stewardship, and digital outreach. Delegates will also unveil the strategic plan for 2025 to 2028 and begin the process of renewing SECAM's leadership.

Discussions will center on topics like political responsibility, interfaith dialogue, climate change, and how the church can accompany Catholics living in culturally complex situations, including polygamous unions, the priest noted.

He added that the goal of the assembly is not to issue top-down instructions, but to walk together as a unified church.

"We are all part of the same Church. We pray to be guided by the Holy Spirit."

Father Vedaste Kayisabe, the Secretary General of the Council of Catholic Bishops in Rwanda, said hosting the event shows Rwanda's commitment to hosting large conferences and offers an opportunity to showcase the country, share its experience, and strengthen ties with the African Church.

He added that Rwanda prepared for the assembly in collaboration with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation and the Rwanda Episcopal Conference, noting the country's ability to work together effectively.

"Although Rwanda's past has led some to view it as divided, the country is now united and committed to rebuilding peace and reconciliation," Kayisabe said.