Uganda: Parliament Resumes Amid Concerns of Low Attendance and Post-Primary Fallout

Parliament is set to resume its sittings on Tuesday, July 29, after a two-month recess dominated by political party primaries--but concerns are mounting over potentially low attendance as many MPs continue to grapple with the aftermath of bruising intra-party contests.

The break, initially intended to allow Members of Parliament to engage with their constituencies and participate in party processes, has left a trail of political casualties, particularly within the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM).

A number of MPs who lost in the chaotic July 17 NRM primaries are either filing petitions, nursing financial wounds, or still contesting the results.

MPs including Isaac Modoi, Hassan Kirumira, and Luttamaguzi Ssemakula have questioned the timing of Parliament's recall, saying many legislators are unprepared--both emotionally and financially--to return to the House.

"The Speaker has summoned the House from recess too soon, given that many NRM legislators who lost party primaries are still reeling from both political and financial losses," said Nakaseke South MP Luttamaguzi Ssemakula.

The lawmakers warn that low turnout could disrupt key parliamentary business, especially the designation of MPs to sectoral committees, which is high on the agenda.

Several parliamentary committees require fresh appointments and reassignments in line with the ongoing fifth session of the 11th Parliament.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"There are MPs still engaged in petitions and dispute resolution within their parties. Their absence could compromise the effectiveness of this session," one legislator noted.

The 5th session comes at a sensitive juncture. With general elections barely six months away, many MPs are expected to split their focus between parliamentary responsibilities and intense campaigning to retain their seats.

Legislators say this dual pressure is likely to affect attendance, debate participation, and committee work.

Speaker Anita Among is expected to chair Tuesday's sitting, where the reconstitution of sectoral committees will take center stage.

Parliamentary Whips are also under pressure to rally their members amid this politically unsettled atmosphere.

Observers say this resumption will test Parliament's ability to function under election-season strain.

The effectiveness of legislation, oversight, and budgeting processes in the coming months may depend heavily on how quickly MPs are able to regain focus amid shifting political tides.

As the House reconvenes, questions linger: Will MPs rise above political setbacks and prioritize national service?

Or will absenteeism and internal party wrangles cast a long shadow over the 5th session? For now, all eyes are on Tuesday's sitting.