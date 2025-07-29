Eritrean Community Festival in Scandinavian Countries Concludes

28 July 2025
Shabait.com (Asmara)

Asmara, 28 July 2025 - The 27th annual Eritrean Community Festival in the Scandinavian countries, held from 24 July in Stockholm, concluded with a vibrant expression of national unity and patriotism.

The festival featured seminars, a photo exhibition showcasing national development programs and the activities of the Eritrean community in the Scandinavian countries, children's and youth programs, exhibitions by villages representing Eritrea's ethnic groups and national organizations, as well as cultural and artistic performances by a cultural troupe from Eritrea.

Speaking at the concluding event, Mr. Mohammed-Ali Mohammed-Seid, Chargé d'Affaires at the Eritrean Embassy, said the yearly Eritrean Community Festival is an event that promotes national identity and values. He commended the members of the coordinating committee for organizing the colorful national event despite various challenges.

Ms. Tsigereda Berhe, Secretary of the National Holidays Coordinating Committee, stated that the success of the festival reflects the strong participation and commitment of the Eritrean community, as well as the noble Eritrean culture of sharing and mutual support.

The festival was attended by over 28,000 nationals from Sweden, Norway, Denmark, and Finland, as well as from various European countries and the United States.

