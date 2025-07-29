Uganda's Growing Mental Health Crisis Behind Suicide Attempts

Suicide is not a mental illness, but more often than not, it is the loud cry of an unspoken pain, a symptom of an unseen battle waged deep within.

In Uganda, increasing cases of suicide attempts point to a troubling mental health crisis, driven by a mix of societal pressures, unacknowledged psychological conditions, and a culture of silence.

For Juma, a young Ugandan man, the descent into depression was gradual, but its grip became overwhelming.

"When I reached out to friends, they dismissed my pain as a small matter," he recalls. "Yet to me, it was everything."

Feeling unheard and misunderstood, Juma's thoughts spiraled. But instead of following through with suicide, he picked up the phone and called a counsellor, a decision that saved his life.

According to Hillary Irimaso, a psychiatrist, suicide attempts are rarely spontaneous.

"Suicide is not a mental illness, but it is often a sign of an underlying psychological or mental health issue," he explains.

Conditions such as depression, anxiety, and psychosis significantly increase the risk.

"Social pressures, even without a diagnosed mental illness can also make someone feel like suicide is the only way out."

Uganda's mental health infrastructure remains underdeveloped, and conversations around emotional distress are often met with dismissal or stigma.

"There is a lot of stigma around mental illness," Irimaso says, "and self-stigma is just as harmful. People fear being seen as weak, so they bottle everything up. This only deepens the hole they're in."

He explains that warning signs are often visible if we care enough to look. "Someone who is thinking of taking their own life will often dwell on it, even talking about death or preparing for it through notes or wills," he says.

"One of the earliest signs is when someone begins to talk about their own death. These conversations should never be taken lightly."

Beyond the clinical explanations, it's the day-to-day pressures unmet family expectations, joblessness, isolation, and relationship breakdowns that weigh heavily.

In a society where vulnerability is seen as weakness, many suffer in silence, fearing judgment or rejection.

"What people need is empathy," Irimaso emphasizes. "If we could understand people from the perspective they are in without judging or downplaying their concerns, we would be in a better position to offer meaningful help. If you can't help directly, refer them to someone who can."

Mental health advocates are urging Ugandans to normalize conversations about mental wellbeing and to treat emotional distress as seriously as any physical illness.

Support systems whether formal or informal must be strengthened.

For those struggling, Irimaso offers hope: "Having someone who understands you, does not judge you, and helps you get the support you need can make all the difference."