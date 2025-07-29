South Africa: City Power Targets Illegal Electricity Connections - South African News Briefs - July 29, 2025

City Power Cracks Down on Illegal Electricity Connections

City Power has stepped up efforts to cut illegal connections and disconnect customers who don't pay, reports EWN. It said that illegal connections cost the utility more than R2.5 billion in financial loss annually. The power utility officials said that they were targeting areas prone to capacity challenges, such as informal settlements and backyard rooms, where illegal connections are prevalent. Spokesperson Isaac Mangena said that the disconnections are a means to ensure that customers connect and buy electricity legally, and to register informal settlements for free basic electricity so the utility can track losses and claim support from Treasury.

Police Intercept 30 Unlicensed Guns Destined for Western Cape

Two men, aged 34 and 45, were arrested in Meyersdal, Johannesburg, by a police anti-kidnapping task team following days of surveillance across provinces, reports SABC News. They were found with 30 unlicensed 9mm firearms, allegedly meant for the Western Cape. Police said that the suspects planned to transport the guns themselves and are linked to other crimes in Gauteng and the Western Cape. They face multiple charges and remain in custody as investigations into the gun trafficking syndicate continue.

Liam Jacobs Replaces Kunene in Joburg Council

Former DA MP Liam Jacobs, who recently joined the Patriotic Alliance (PA), will fill the City of Joburg Council seat left vacant by Kenny Kunene's resignation, reports EWN. PA president Gayton McKenzie said a law firm will soon be appointed to investigate Kunene's presence at the home of suspected murderer Katiso Molefe, where he was arrested last week. McKenzie backed Kunene's claim that he was being set up, but insisted it was important for the process to be transparent. He denied knowing Molefe and dismissed social media images linking him to the suspect. Jacobs's council role is meant to prepare him for a mayoral run in Tshwane in 2026.

