Rwanda: Regulator Summons MTN Over Service Disruptions

The Rwanda Utilities Regulatory Authority (RURA) announced on July 28 it decided to summon MTN Rwanda's leadership to address the identified "persistent and recurring issues in its service delivery."

These issues include disruptions in voice services, SMS, USSD (the service used to access mobile money wallets), and challenges related to interconnect traffic between service providers.

in a Monday night post on X, RURA indicated that the meeting in which the telecom company officials are expected to provide explanations and solutions to service shortcomings is expected on Tuesday, July 29.

"In accordance with the regulations, MTN's leadership has been invited for a formal meeting tomorrow, Tuesday at 9:00 AM, to provide explanations regarding these issues and to present concrete measures to improve service quality and prevent similar disruptions from recurring," RURA stated.

The telecom company had communicated with its customers that its services were being disrupted over the past two days.

In a Monday post, MTN Rwanda said "we are currently experiencing intermittent service disruptions affecting voice and USSD services across the country."

"Our technical team is working urgently to restore full service," it added, apologising for any inconvenience caused the disruption.

It later communicated that the voice and USSD services had been restored.