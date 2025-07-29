Ethiopia: UN Chief Calls for Urgent Global Action to Tackle Rising Hunger

ADDIS ABABA - United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres has called for swift, coordinated global action to ensure access to nutritious, affordable, and sustainably produced food for all.

Speaking at the 2nd United Nations Food Systems Summit (UNFSS+4), Guterres emphasized the urgent need to address rising global hunger. He highlighted key progress made since the inaugural summit in 2021, noting that over two-thirds of countries have integrated food systems transformation into their national development plans. According to him, 155 nations are actively engaging stakeholders farmers, youth, and civil society in reshaping food systems.

Despite these gains, Guterres warned that much remains to be done. "Global hunger is on the rise. Two-third countries are integrating food systems transformation into national development plans. One-third of the world's population cannot afford a healthy diet, while another third of all food is lost or wasted."

He underscored the critical role of the private sector in advancing food security through innovation, efficient logistics, finance, and investment. "We need responsible business practices in line with public good. We need bold both leadership and possible guidelines for corporate accountability. We must build new partnerships against hunger and poverty and scale up in cross sectors," he said.

Guterres also pointed to the transformative potential of emerging technologies, particularly artificial intelligence (AI), in increasing food production, reducing waste, and generating decent employment opportunities across the agricultural value chain.

He stressed that meaningful food system transformation demands substantial investment. The summit continues to serve as a vital platform for global dialogue, addressing the challenges of hunger, malnutrition, and the resilience of food systems amidst climate change and economic inequality.

"The future of food is the future of humanity, let us work together to build food systems that nourish every person," he concluded.

BY TSEGAYE TILAHUN

THE ETHIOPIAN HERALD TUESDAY 29 JULY 2025