South Africa: Commission Probing Mkhwanazi Allegations Moving 'Full Steam Ahead'

The work of the Commission of Inquiry into Criminality, Political Interference and Corruption in the Criminal Justice System - dubbed the Madlanga Commission - has begun "in earnest".

This according to Commission Chairperson, Acting Deputy Chief Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga, who briefed the media on Monday afternoon.

The commission was established by President Cyril Ramaphosa following serious allegations made by KwaZulu-Natal Police Commissioner, Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi.

The Provincial Commissioner made several allegations about an alleged criminal syndicate that has spread into law enforcement and intelligence services, as well as allegations implicating the judiciary, prosecutors, politicians and now suspended Police Minister Senzo Mchunu.

"We can assure South Africans that the work of the commission has commenced in earnest. To be specific, our first consultation with a witness is imminent.

"That consultation will help inform what further information the commission must follow up on," he said.

He added that the commission is mindful that the public is "eager to see the first witness in the witness stand".

"We too are eager to see that happen and are acting with the necessary expedition to see it happen.

"That said, the fact that Lieutenant General... Mkhwanazi made the allegations does not make us ready to start hearing evidence immediately. There must be consultation and assessment of the information we gather and a follow up for buttressing the information we've gathered, should that be necessary," Madlanga said.

This, he added, could include further consultations.

"We assure South Africans that we are treating the matter with the urgency that it deserves and that the commission hearings will commence as soon as the necessary initial steps to bring us to that stage have been finalised.

"We anticipate that that will be during August 2025," he said.

WATCH | CJS Commission of Inquiry media briefing

Madlanga said the entities and persons under scrutiny are the SA Police Service, metro police in Gauteng, the National Prosecuting Authority, the State Security Agency, the judiciary, Correctional Services, any other institution in the criminal justice system and any member of the executive responsible for the criminal justice system.

"These entities and persons are to be investigated in relation to infiltration of law enforcement, intelligence and associated institutions within the criminal justice system by criminal syndicates.

"By the end of the first three-month period, we want to be in a position to submit an interim report, which, if the evidence will have shown as much, will make recommendations regarding concrete action that needs to be taken," he said.

Securing premises

The process to secure a building for the commission, is underway as well as other infrastructure requirements.

"The public will be advised of the premises and online facilities where they can lodge information as soon as this question of procurement has been finalised. What we can say at this stage is that the commission hearings will be in Gauteng. We are doing our best to ensure that the procurement side is resolved with expedition.

"The lack of infrastructure does not affect the progress of the work of the commission. We are proceeding with the commission's preparatory work full steam ahead," Madlanga said.

Furthermore, appointments of professionals, who will assist the commission, have been made.

Justice Madlanga will be assisted by Advocate Sesi Baloyi SC and Advocate Sandile Khumalo SC.

Other team members include:

Commission Secretary: Dr Nolitha Vukuza.

Chief Evidence Leader: Advocate Terry Motau SC.

Chief Investigator: Dr Peter Goss.

Spokesperson: Jeremy Michaels.

Evidence Leaders

Advocate Matthew Chaskalson SC.

Advocate Mahlape Sello SC.

Advocate Adila Hassim SC.

Advocate Lee Segeels-Ncube.

Advocate Ofentse Motlhasedi.

Advocate Thabang Pooe.

"Regarding the timeline, we will conduct our work with the timeline in mind. Should the need arise for an extension, that is something we will address at the right time," he said.

The proceedings are expected to be streamed live and members of the public will be permitted to attend the proceedings in person.