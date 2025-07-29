Zimbabwe: Nationwide Crackdown Nets Armed Robbery Syndicates and Stolen Vehicle Suspect

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has made significant headway in dismantling organised crime networks across the country, arresting multiple suspects linked to armed robbery, theft and fraud following a series of raids between 24th and 26th July 2025.

In an operation spanning Harare, Bulawayo, Gweru and Mutare law enforcement agents apprehended individuals believed to be responsible for high-profile crimes dating back as far as July 2023.

"The Zimbabwe Republic Police confirms the arrest of several suspects between 24th and 26th July 2025 in connection with cases of armed robbery, theft and fraud which occurred between 11th July 2023 and 21st July 2025 in Harare, Gweru, Bulawayo and Mutare," said national police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi.

On 25th July, detectives from the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) Homicide Unit arrested Mtandazo Ndlovu (40), Amard Ncube alias Jah (43), and Solomon Ngwenya (36), who are believed to be behind a series of violent robberies across Bulawayo, Gweru and Harare.

The arrests yielded a major weapons and cash haul.

"The arrest led to the recovery of a Vizor pistol with a magazine of three live rounds, 50 X 0.38 mm live rounds, 15 live rounds for Vizor pistol, USD 3 100.00 cash and two X 48 volts lithium batteries," said Commissioner Nyathi.

The trio is facing seven-armed robbery charges including a dramatic daylight heist in Harare's Central Business District on 16th June 2025 where robbers got away with US$500,000.

They are also implicated in a 21st July robbery at a Bulawayo service station that netted US$31,265, ZAR 3,720 and a Toyota Runx.

Another charge relates to an April incident in Magwegwe where ZAR 83,000 and a mobile phone were taken.

In a separate incident, four suspects Fortune Banda (34), Promise Tshuma (30), Vincent Tembedza alias Dollar (27), and Queensley Ncube (25) were arrested in Harare for allegedly planning a heist at a mine in Beatrice targeting gold carbons.

"The arrest led to the recovery of a 9 mm Deryia Pistol and two magazines, one loaded with four rounds and the other with as rounds," Commissioner Nyathi revealed.

Meanwhile, police in Mutare arrested Marshal Munashe Munyuru (38) for the theft of three high-value vehicles reportedly stolen in South Africa.

The haul included a Toyota Fortuner (registration number AFY 3564), a Mercedes Benz and a Ford Ranger Raptor.

The stolen vehicles date back to thefts reported between July 2023 and October 2024.

"The Zimbabwe Republic Police commends the public for supplying information which led to the arrest of the suspects," Commissioner Nyathi added, noting that community cooperation remains vital in curbing criminal networks.