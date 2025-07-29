Ethiopia, Italy Sign Agreement to Partner in Agriculture Sector

29 July 2025
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Addis Ababa, — The governments of Ethiopia and Italy have today signed a partnership agreement in the agricultural sector.

Ethiopia's Minister of Agriculture, Girma Amente, and Italian Counterpart Francesco Lollobrigida signed the agreement on the margins of the United Nations Food System Summit, which is underway in Addis Ababa.

The agreement is meant to further strengthen the existing cooperation between the two countries and gives focus on modernizing the coffee development value chain, it was learned.

Minister Girma stated during the event that the agreement offers a significant opportunity to harness Italy's vast potential among European nations in the modernization of the agricultural sector.

Italian Minister of Agriculture, Francesco Lollobrigida, for his part, said the deal aims to transfer agricultural technologies.

