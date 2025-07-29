Nigeria: Bayelsa Govt Nullifies Suspension of Southern Ijaw Monarch

...Sets Up Panel of Inquiry

Bayelsa State Government has declared the purported suspension of the paramount ruler of Ikebiri Community in Southern Ijaw Local Government Area, His Royal Highness Francis Timi Odudu, earlier announced by some concerned members of the community as illegal, null and void.

The Deputy Governor, Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, made the declaration at a meeting with some stakeholders and the two feuding parties in the community in Government House, Yenagoa.

Ewhrudjakpo, in a statement issued by his media aide, Doubara Atasi, clarified that the Bayelsa State Chieftaincy Law does not empower any individual or group of people to suspend or dethrone any government recognised traditional ruler.

According to him, only the governor possesses the legitimate authority to remove a traditional ruler following the fulfillment of the requirements as prescribed in the state Chieftaincy Law.

His words, "We have heard from all of you, and as I said earlier, our intention is not political. But I want to make it very clear that our Bayelsa Chieftaincy Law does not empower anybody or group of people to remove any paramount ruler that has been recognised and gazetted by government.

"The only thing you can do if you are so concerned is to petition the paramount ruler to the Governor who will set up a panel to investigate the allegations, hear from the chief and if he is found guilty, then the governor will remove the staff from him.

"So, to that extent, the suspension that you people have carried out or pronounced is null and void. You don't have the right to suspend him. However, you have a case against him and so we must hear you and the chief.

"Meanwhile nobody should go and make any procession. Nobody should also make any radio announcement; not even any community radio announcement. Any person that does that will be confronting the government and you know what it means to confront government."

While assuring the two parties that government would dispassionately look into the issues responsible for the leadership tussle in Ikebiri, he appealed to both parties to sink their differences in the collective interest of their community.

Meanwhile, the state government has set up a 12-member panel to investigate the allegations levelled against the Amananawei of Ikebiri Community, His Royal Highness Francis Timi Odudu by a group known as Concerned Citizens of Ikebiri.

Constituting the panel during the meeting, the Deputy Governor charged its Chairman and members to be thorough, objective and fair to all the parties involved in the dispute to enable government make an informed final decision that will bring about lasting peace and stability in Ikebiri Community.

The Panel was mandated to ascertain why the Ikebiri Community constitution has not been amended, find out how the 30 per cent royalty is being shared and issues causing frequent clashes in the community, among other terms of reference.

The Deputy Chief of Staff, Government House, Mr Irorodamie Komonibo, is the Chairman of the panel while the Chairman, Bayelsa State Traditional Rulers Council, His Royal Majesty, King Bubaraye Dakolo, the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Chief Thompson Amule are members.

Other members include the Commissioner for Community Development, Chief Watson Belemote, his Information counterpart, Mrs Ebiuwou Koku-Obiyai, Chairman of Southern Ijaw Local Government Area, Hon Target Segibo and the Special Adviser to the Governor on Chieftaincy Affairs, High Chief Bertola Perekeme.

Members of the panel also includes the Coordinator, Bayelsa State Community Safety Corps, Brig Gen. Eric Angaye, the Chairman, Apoi/Olodiama Rural Development Authority, Mrs Lear Amara Kontei, the Technical Adviser to the Governor on Special Duties, Mr Richard Perekeme and the Chairman of Bomo Kingdom Council of Chiefs, His Royal Highness Darius David.

The Panel of Inquiry which has Mr Ebimiebosegha Wilson as Secretary was given one month to complete its assignment.

Recall that the removal of the monarch was allegedly carried out by some youths.

A highly placed official of Tantita Security Services, an ex-militant leader, was fingered in the purported unlawful removal of the paramount ruler.

The development reportedly heightened tension in the riverside community, prompting the deputy governor to summon the feuding parties with a view to resolving the matter.