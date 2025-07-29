Ethiopia: PM Abiy, Italian Counterpart Visit Jimma in Ethiopia

29 July 2025
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Addis Ababa, — Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and his Italian counterpart Giorgia Meloni visited various development sites in Jimma on Monday.

During their visit to the city of Jimma, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni toured various development sites, including the renovated Abba Jifar Palace, the restored Boye Lake and its newly built surrounding infrastructure, as well as other ongoing development projects throughout the city.

Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni is taking part as the co-host of the Second United Nations Food Systems Summit (UNFSS+4).

