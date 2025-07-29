Uganda: Rwashande Denies Claims of Military Interference in Lwemiyaga Primaries

Brig Gen Emmanuel Rwashande has dismissed allegations of military interference in the recently concluded NRM parliamentary primaries in Lwemiyaga County.

In the election held this month, Rwashande emerged victorious over incumbent MP Theodore Ssekikubo.

Responding to claims raised by Ssekikubo, who has petitioned the Electoral Commission citing irregularities including military involvement, Rwashande insisted that the army played no role in influencing the electoral outcome.

"The only support the military provided was giving people hope, that they would not be attacked and that they could safely exercise their rights," said Rwashande.

Rwashande won the primaries with 54.3% of the vote, and has since vowed to end Ssekikubo's 25-year hold on the Lwemiyaga County seat.

"The mission is to remove Ssekikubo because he is the problem. There has been no development in the area. He has been an MP for 25 years but has failed to deliver any meaningful progress," he said.

Despite the election outcome, Ssekikubo continues to challenge the results, alleging voter intimidation, manipulation of results, and military interference.