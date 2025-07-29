Algeria: President Tebboune Receives U.S. Senior Advisor for Africa, Arab Affairs and the Middle East

27 July 2025
Algerie Presse Service (Algiers)

Algiers — The President of the Republic, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, received Sunday in Algiers the senior advisor to the US President for Africa, Arab affairs and the Middle East, Massad Boulos, who is leading a high-level delegation, the Presidency of the Republic said in a statement.

The audience was held, on the Algerian side, in the presence of the Chief of Staff at the Presidency of the Republic, Boualem Boualem, the Minister of State, Minister of Foreign Affairs, National Community Abroad and African Affairs, Ahmed Attaf, the advisor to the President of the Republic, in charge of diplomatic affairs, Amar Abba, and Algeria's Ambassador to Washington, Sabri Boukadoum, the statement said.

The United States delegation included the Chief of Staff to the senior advisor to the American president for Africa, Arab affairs and the Middle East, David Linfield, the Deputy Assistant Secretary of State, Joshua Harris, and the United States Ambassador to Algiers, Elizabeth Moore Aubin, according to the same source.

