Tanzania: New SGR Linked Bus Terminal Coming to Morogoro

Morogoro — THE Morogoro Municipal Council has launched the construction of a state-ofthe-art bus terminal adjacent to the Jakaya Kikwete Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) Station, with an investment of 13.4bn/-.

The project is being implemented under the Tanzania Cities Transforming Infrastructure and Competitiveness (TACTIC) programme, aimed at enhancing urban infrastructure and competitiveness.

Morogoro Municipal Director Emmanuel Mkongo announced the development recently during a briefing to Morogoro Regional Commissioner (RC) Adam Malima, who officiated the groundbreaking ceremony.

Mkongo said the terminal is part of the next phase of TACTIC projects and will feature a wide range of facilities, including a multi-use one-storey building, and is expected to be completed by July 21st next year.

"This terminal will greatly enhance transport services, especially for passengers travelling via SGR to destinations within and beyond Morogoro Region," said Mkongo.

The terminal will include a 30-room hotel, a restaurant and entertainment area, small and large conference halls, ten small shops, seven medium-sized shops and one large retail store.

Other amenities include 11 rentable office spaces, modern food stalls for small vendors (mama lishe and baba lishe), a police post, designated parking areas for buses, motorcycles (bodaboda) and tricycles (bajaji), 15 passenger waiting areas, public toilets, a security post and a perimeter fence.

Two asphalt-paved access roads (each one kilometre long) will be built to ease entry and exit. A major bridge will also be constructed to directly link the terminal with the SGR station.

Mkongo said that the project will contribute significantly to the local economy by improving mobility and reducing travel time for commuters.

"This terminal will help stimulate economic growth and improve service delivery while creating a more efficient transport system," he said.

Speaking during the launch, RC Malima urged local entrepreneurs to take advantage of the opportunity by investing in the area, helping transform it into a modern commercial hub and increasing revenue for the municipality.

"We call on institutions responsible for water, electricity and roads to ensure that all essential infrastructure is in place before the terminal is completed, to guarantee highquality services for the public," he added.

Mr Malima also expressed gratitude to President Samia Suluhu Hassan for her leadership and for providing funding for the project.

"This project reflects President Samia's commitment to ensuring that Morogoro residents receive timely and high-standard public services," he noted.

On behalf of the contractor, Engineer Ding Fubing, Director of TIL Constructions Co. Ltd, confirmed that the project will be completed within 12 months, assuring that his team is fully committed to timely delivery and quality execution.

Recently, the President's Office -Regional Administration and Local Government (PO-RALG) signed 12 contracts under the TACTIC programme to improve urban infrastructure in 11 cities, including Morogoro.

The programme is part of an ongoing national effort to transform infrastructure in 45 urban centres, involving the construction of paved roads, street lighting, stormwater drainage, bus and commuter terminals, public markets, recreational parks and ferry crossings.