Tanzania: Over 1,000 to Attend KCMC Free Hepatitis Screening

Kilimanjaro — MEMBERS of the public have been urged to ignore common misconceptions about hepatitis and instead, get screened early, as the disease is both preventable and treatable.

The call was made yesterday by Head of the Internal Medicine Unit at Kilimanjaro Christian Medical Centre Zonal Referral Hospital (KCMC ZRH), Dr Elichilia Shao, during the launch of Kilimanjaro Region's commemoration of World Hepatitis Day, held at the hospital grounds.

"There's a widespread misconception that hepatitis is only caused by alcohol. That is not true. Hepatitis is an infectious disease that can also be spread through contact with infected body fluids like blood and saliva," said Dr Shao.

He added that the virus can also be transmitted from mother to child, but noted that the disease is highly preventable and treatable if detected early.

"The best and safest approach is early testing. If someone is infected, they can receive timely treatment. If not, they can get vaccinated to protect themselves. In the case of newborns, the vaccine is usually given shortly after birth with follow-up doses in the weeks that follow," he explained.

Dr Shao said that hepatitis remains a major public health challenge in Tanzania, prompting the government to intensify efforts in collaboration with various health sector stakeholders.

Speaking on behalf of the organising team, KCMC Public Relations Officer Gabriel Chisseo said the regional event was organised jointly by KCMC and the Kilimanjaro Regional Commissioner's Office, through the Regional Medical Officer (RMO).

"In addition to free screening, health experts provided educational sessions to increase awareness about hepatitis, empowering people with accurate information and encouraging those infected to seek early treatment," said Chisseo.

He noted that World Hepatitis Day, observed globally each year on July 28, aims to raise awareness about this life-threatening disease.

At this year's regional event, over 1,000 people were expected to participate in the free screening exercise at KCMC.