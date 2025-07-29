Tanzania: Police Call for Joint Efforts to Safeguard Peace During Election

Zanzibar — AS the country gears up for the 2025 General Election, the Police Force in Zanzibar has called on journalists, political leaders and the public to work together in preserving the nation's peace and unity throughout the electoral period.

Authorities say the media has a critical role in promoting calm, reducing tension and countering misinformation, which often surges during political transitions.

The Commissioner of Police (CP) in Zanzibar, Mr Kombo Khamis Kombo, made the remarks while officiating a oneday public dialogue on peace-building at Ziwani Police Hall.

The event brought together police officials and media representatives to explore strategies for collaboration ahead of the election season.

He said all stakeholders, including the police, religious leaders, political parties and media professionals, have a shared responsibility to protect national harmony, especially during times of heightened political activity.

"Elections are part of the democratic process, but they can also stir emotions and division," CP Kombo said. "Peace is not accidental. It is the product of deliberate and collective efforts."

He described Zanzibar as having a strong legacy of unity and peaceful coexistence, stressing that peace is the foundation for the country's social, economic and political development.

He warned against allowing political or ideological differences to erode that foundation.

CP Kombo emphasised the importance of accurate and ethical reporting, warning that misleading or inflammatory information could trigger unrest.

"It's easy to destroy, but rebuilding is difficult," he said, urging media outlets to verify facts before publishing.

He further pointed out that the police are committed to creating a safe electoral environment but said success would depend on strong cooperation with the media.

"Media practitioners must act with integrity and use their platforms to educate the public, encourage tolerance and defuse unnecessary panic," he said.

"Their words carry power; they can either build the nation or fuel conflict."

The commissioner also underscored the importance of police professionalism, impartial enforcement of the law and respect for human rights, urging officers to serve as examples of discipline and fairness.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Simon Thomas Chillery said the forum aimed to address political and social challenges related to national security and expressed hope that the discussions would spark wider community engagement.

"With less than three months to go before the elections, citizens must be aware of their rights and responsibilities to ensure a peaceful and credible process," Chillery emphasised.

The forum's coordinator, Mr Ramadhan Himid, also urged the media to play its role in educating the public, maintaining peace and supporting the country's development goals.

Religious leader Sheikh Norman Jongo reminded participants that peace and stability go hand in hand, adding that without them, trust within society crumbles.

He called on the public to reject incitement, violence and rumours, emphasising that such behaviour harms everyone, rich or poor alike.