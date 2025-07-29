Tanzania: Authority Cautions Election Officials Against Misconduct

Zanzibar — INDEPENDENT National Electoral Commission (INEC) officials in Pemba have been urged to execute their duties by adhering to the constitution, laws, regulations and the Commission's own guidelines to avoid becoming a source of electoral disputes.

Speaking at the opening of a training session for election coordinators, returning officers and their assistants at the constituency level in Wawi, Pemba, the Vice-Chairperson of INEC, retired Judge of the Court of Appeal of Tanzania, Mbarouk Salim Mbarouk, underscored that their appointments are rooted in specific legal provisions.

He cited Sections 6(1) and 8(1) and (2) of the Election Act No 1 of 2024, which governs Presidential, Parliamentary and Council elections.

He stressed that the officials are entrusted with the critical responsibility of overseeing and coordinating the electoral process with integrity, patriotism and diligence.

Referring to Article 74(6) of the Constitution of the United Republic of Tanzania (1977), Judge Mbarouk reiterated that the Independent National Electoral Commission is the sole authority responsible for managing and coordinating the elections of the President and Members of Parliament in the Union and councillors on the Mainland.

He described the mandate given to the officials as highly significant for the future of the nation, urging them to fulfil their roles professionally and lawfully.

"Perform your duties based on legal principles and with integrity. The responsibility entrusted to you is immense and the Commission relies on your conduct throughout the entire electoral process," he said.

He reminded participants that elections are constitutional and legal processes that must be followed carefully to ensure effectiveness and fairness, minimising or eliminating complaints or unrest during the election period.

"Even those of you with prior experience should not ignore the need to review the Constitution, election laws, regulations and Commission guidelines and ensure compliance with all directives issued by the Commission," he added.

Judge Mbarouk also called on the officials to engage all fully registered political parties throughout the election process, in line with constitutional and legal requirements and involve stakeholders in areas where the Constitution, laws or Commission guidelines demand inclusion.

"When recruiting polling station staff, prioritise qualified, competent, patriotic, honest and hardworking individuals. Avoid nepotism or favouritism toward unqualified relatives or friends," he cautioned.

He further instructed officials to notify political parties in advance of the swearing-in of election agents, in accordance with the law and Commission directives.

He also emphasised the importance of providing political parties with polling station lists to help them assign agents appropriately.

Judge Mbarouk referred to Section 20 of the INEC Act No 2 of 2024, which states that any person employed, appointed or seconded by the Commission shall be considered its staff throughout the period in which they perform Commission duties.

Therefore, all election officials must abide by the Constitution, the INEC Act and the Election Act governing Presidential, Parliamentary and Council elections as well as any other relevant laws.

He reiterated that they are answerable solely to INEC in all matters related to the election, unless otherwise stated by national laws.

Furthermore, all election-related information must be communicated through the Commission, unless permission is granted by the Director of Elections.

He urged officials to uphold the oaths they had taken, maintain confidentiality, refrain from joining political parties during the election period and apply the knowledge gained during training while learning from past experiences.

On his part, Chake Chake Primary Court Magistrate, Nassor Suleiman Nassor, who administered the oaths, urged the officials not to become a source of unrest and to conduct themselves with fairness to avoid unnecessary complaints from election stakeholders.

"The positions you hold are sensitive and important. Serve with honour, knowing the whole nation is watching," he said.

Meanwhile, Director of INEC-Zanzibar, Mr Adam Mkina, stated that the training aimed to build the capacity of various election officials to ensure they carry out their duties in accordance with the law and constitution, ultimately delivering a free and fair election.