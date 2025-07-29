Rwanda: Photos - Uncle Waffles Spins, Giants Rise: Kigali Welcomes Africa's Brightest Talents

Sunday night marked the vibrant return of the Giants of Africa Festival in Kigali, launching a weeklong celebration of sports, creativity and youth empowerment.

Since its 2023 debut in Rwanda, the festival has earned a place in the city's cultural calendar, drawing talent and energy from across the continent.

This year, 320 young people from 20 African countries arrived to take part in the experience. The festival opened with a powerful address from President Paul Kagame, who praised founder Masai Ujiri's vision and reaffirmed Rwanda's commitment to hosting platforms that nurture African potential.

"Through you," Kagame told Ujiri, "I am also speaking to your family, your supporters, and the friends of this continent who believe in the young talent gathered here."

He praised the festival for its impact on sports, infrastructure, and talent development. "It's a pleasure to host this for the second time in Kigali," he said. "We thank each of the 20 countries represented. We welcome you, we want you to feel at home."

Urging participants to embrace their potential, Kagame added, "I want to encourage you to believe in the Giant within you. Work hard, put in time on and off the court, and let that effort bring the Giant to life."

He continued, "Africa needs to believe in the Giant it is. We cannot remain behind the rest of the world. There is no reason why. This festival is a reminder that we can begin where we are, grow, and show our worth."

In closing his remarks, Kagame stressed the importance of action over words. "It shouldn't just be a slogan. It should be deeds. And we are capable. So to the young people of our continent, we wish you the energy to reach new heights and help lift Africa with you."

Sherrie Silver, the acclaimed choreographer, took the stage alongside performers from her foundation. Their set blended color, movement and rhythm with a mix of African hits. Every transition felt deliberate, every moment choreographed to connect with the crowd.

"Traditional meets modern" was the theme of Ruti Joel's performance. Joined by dancers Manzi Mbaya and another collaborator, Joel's act fused breakdance, contemporary movement and Rwanda's own "Guhamiriza" in a high-impact opener that honored heritage while speaking to the present.

As the stage lights dimmed, Kevin Kade made his entrance. His dancers, wearing glowing outfits, amplified the spectacle. Songs like "Jugumila" and "Folomiana" lit up the crowd. Known for evolving his choreography alongside his music career, Kade once again showed that performance is more than sound--it's a full-body narrative.

Sherrie Silver returned with her crew for a final round of performance art before the night's headliner, Uncle Waffles, took over the stage at 8:43 p.m. After a brief intermission, the festival floor transformed as the circular stage from earlier was cleared and the crowd surged forward, ready to dance.

The South African DJ and producer turned the arena into a full-blown Amapiano rave. Her set pulsed with the raw, irresistible energy that has made her a rising star on the global scene.

"These lively dancers accompanying her turned the stage into South Africa for a moment," said Clever Iranzi, one of the festivalgoers.

The audience, made up of cultures from across Africa and beyond, responded with a unified rhythm. The show wrapped up precisely at 9:40 p.m., staying true to the festival's trademark punctuality.

More performances are still to come this week, with artists like Ayra Starr, Kizz Daniel, Timaya and The Ben expected at the closing concert. But for many, Uncle Waffles' set set the tone. Kigali had its moment--and there is more to come.