South Africa: Mandela Grandson Fights Aunt Over Crumbling Houghton Home

Mbuso Mandela says his aunt Tukwini cut off help for electricity and left his cottage in the dark and falling apart.

The Mandela family is divided over plans to turn the house into a museum, with some wanting it to stay a private home.

More trouble is on the way at Nelson Mandela's former house in Houghton, Johannesburg. This time, it's a family feud between Mandela's grandson Mbuso Mandela and his aunt Tukwini Mandela.

Mbuso lives in a small cottage on the property, but he says it has been left out of the current renovation plans. The cottage is in a terrible state, with holes in the ceiling, water damage and rotting floors. It's so bad that it may no longer be safe to live in.

According to City Press, Tukwini is managing the Mandela Family Trust, which is responsible for the repairs. But she has cut off help for basic needs, including electricity. A source told the paper: "When she was told the electricity was out, she said it's not her concern."

Last year, the City of Johannesburg and the Collen Mashawana Foundation agreed to help fund the restoration of the historic home. But even that has caused more fights.

Mbuso and his brother Ndaba Mandela are against the plan to turn the house into a museum. They say it was their childhood home and should stay in the family. Others believe it should honour Mandela's legacy.

This is not the only family dispute. Some relatives are still arguing over Winnie Madikizela-Mandela's estate and believe she should be recognised as the true heir to Mandela's legacy.

Mandela lived in the house from 1998 with his wife Graça Machel. It once hosted big names like Michael Jackson and Bill Clinton. But now the house is falling apart. Mbuso says the bills for water and electricity have passed R1-million, and he blames those running the estate.

In 2021, the house was turned into a luxury boutique hotel charging R15,000 per night. But Mbuso's damaged cottage was not included in the upgrade.