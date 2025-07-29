South Africa: Judge Says He Won't Rush Investigation Into Mkhwanazi's Claims

Judge Madlanga says his team must first gather information and speak to people before they start public hearings.

Mkhwanazi shocked the country by saying criminals have taken over parts of the police and justice system.

Acting Deputy Chief Justice Mbuyiseni Madlanga says the inquiry into the justice system will not begin public hearings any time soon.

This is even after KwaZulu-Natal police boss Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi made serious claims that crime syndicates have taken over parts of the police, intelligence and justice system.

Madlanga says his team still needs time to prepare. "The fact that Lieutenant-General Mkhwanazi made the allegations does not make us ready to start hearing evidence immediately," he said.

He said the public is waiting for answers, but the commission must first gather information and talk to the right people before anyone testifies in public, Sunday World reported.

The inquiry is set to begin in August. It will look at the South African Police Service, metro police departments, the National Prosecuting Authority, the State Security Agency, Correctional Services and the courts. Senior government workers in these areas will also be investigated.

Mkhwanazi made his claims on 6 July. His words caused a public outcry and led President Cyril Ramaphosa to launch the commission.

Madlanga says the team hopes to finish an interim report within three months, but he admits it may take longer. "The timelines do appear to be quite tight... but we will do our work with the terms of reference in mind," he said.

The public will be allowed to attend the hearings or watch them online. Madlanga also asked anyone with useful information to come forward.

He said the commission is also facing a legal challenge in the Constitutional Court and promised they will follow whatever decision is made.