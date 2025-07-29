Zimbabwe: Young Chevrons Lose Second Youth Odi Tri-Series Match to Bangladesh

Zimbabwe men's under-19 cricket team on Monday lost their second Youth ODI tri-series match to Bangladesh by 91 runs.

The defeat came on the back of a humiliating 273-run defeat on Friday to South Africa in the opening match of the series.

Having won the toss, Zimbabwe opted to bowl in the first innings, in which Bangladesh racked 278 runs.

Bangladesh's opening batsman Zawad Abrar was too hot to handle for Zimbabwe as he amassed 83 runs , recording the highest individual runs for his side.

Coming back to the second innings, Zimbabwe were poor with the bat, as they were bowled out with 183 runs in 42.2 overs.

The Young Chevrons' best batsman of the day was Nathaniel Hlabangana, who managed 53 runs off 72 balls.

Zimbabwe had half of its batsmen posting less than ten runs: Simbarashe Mudzengerere (0) , Tatenda Chimugoro (1), Panashe Mazai (0), Shelton Mazvitorera (0) and Tatenda Banda (7).

Monday's result saw Zimbabwe maintaining its place at the bottom of the log table, while Bangladesh were propelled to go on top of the table with two wins from two matches, followed by South Africa with one win.

The Young Chevrons will be back in action on Tuesday when they play South Africa in a return fixture, which they will be hoping to turn the tables following a 278-run defeat in the first match last week.