Nigeria: 2027 - We Expect More Govs in APC Soon - - Sule

The last may no have been heard about the gale of defections into All Progressives Congress, APC, as Nasarawa State governor, Abdullahi Sule, has hinted at the imminent defection of more political heavyweights to the ruling party.

The governor, who disclosed this in an interview on Channels Television's Sunday Politics on the night, also dismissed claims of intimidation and witch-hunt levelled against the party.

His remarks come in the wake of a major opposition coalition meeting held on July 2 at the Yar'Adua Centre in Abuja, which saw leaders of various political blocs adopt African Democratic Congress, ADC, as a unified platform to challenge the APC in the next presidential election.

According to him, APC is actively strategising ahead of the 2027 general election in response to the emergence of a coalition formed by opposition leaders.

Asked if APC governors had considered the implication of the new opposition coalition, the Nasarawa governor said: "Yes, we have discussed. And it is not something, actually, I will disclose here. You know, as they are planning, we are planning. We are in politics.

"We're not just sitting down watching them plan. So, as they plan, we plan. And at the end of the day, the better plans will take over.

"We keep getting more and more governors from the PDP joining us. Very soon, you will hear another governor joining us. You hear every day about senators decamping and coming back to the APC every day. These are all part of the plans, they're not happening just by magic."

Asked to respond to allegations by the ADC that some politicians were hesitant to join the opposition coalition due to persecution by the APC-led government, Governor Sule rejected the claim, saying "I don't underrate anybody, but the bottom line is, they must find something else to say.

"Jonathan's era is completely different from this era. We didn't see what we're seeing now during Jonathan's time. We didn't go through the challenges we're facing now during his time.

"The calibre of people that came together to form the APC--ANPP, APGA, ACN, CPC, and even the new PDP--is not the same kind of thing you're seeing in this new opposition."

While the ADC coalition has been hailed in some quarters as a potential game-changer, others, including pro-APC voices, have questioned its structure and sustainability, ahead of the 2027 elections.