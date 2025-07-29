Ethiopia: Leaders Join Premier in Green Legacy Tree Plantingtree

ADDIS ABABA — Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed (PhD) joined fellow Heads of State and Government in planting Green Legacy seedlings as part of the Second United Nations Food Systems Summit, co-hosted by Ethiopia and Italy.

The ceremonial tree planting underscored the shared commitment to environmental stewardship and the role of reforestation in achieving resilient and sustainable food systems.

"I was pleased to be joined by fellow Heads of State and Government in planting our #GreenLegacy seedlings," Prime Minister Abiy shared on X (formerly Twitter). "This symbolic act underscores the vital role of reforestation and environmental stewardship in building resilient and sustainable food systems."

The event was one of several symbolic and practical highlights of the summit, reinforcing Ethiopia's Green Legacy Initiative as a key pillar in the fight against climate change, land degradation, and food insecurity.

BY STAFF REPORTER

THE ETHIOPIAN HERALD TUESDAY 29 JULY 2025