Ethiopia: Conference Delegates Applaud Ethiopia's Model for Food Sovereignty

ADDIS ABABA — International delegates attending the Second United Nations Food Systems Conference in Addis Ababa have commended Ethiopia's comprehensive efforts in transforming its food systems, particularly its progress in achieving self-reliance through local food production and sustainable agricultural innovation.

Led by Amina Mohammed (PhD), UN Deputy Secretary-General, high-level representatives from the UN, African Union, development partners, and civil society organizations joined field visits to observe Ethiopia's agricultural milestones firsthand. The tours showcased Ethiopia's strategic approach to enhancing food security, promoting nutrition, and strengthening rural livelihoods--efforts that have gained global recognition.

One of the standout achievements praised by the delegation was Ethiopia's bold step in domesticating wheat production. Once a major importer, Ethiopia is now on the path to becoming self-sufficient in wheat ,a shift made possible through investment in climate-resilient, drought-tolerant crop varieties and coordinated nationwide agricultural campaigns. The Melkassa Agricultural Research Center has played a pivotal role in developing and scaling these innovations, making it a model for research-led food system transformation across Africa.

"Ethiopia's work in agriculture, backed by strong research and community engagement, offers valuable lessons for countries facing similar food insecurity challenges," remarked one of the conference participants.

Delegates also visited the Gulele Integrated Development Project, home to the Gulele Bakery Center, a multipurpose community facility offering affordable, nutritious baked goods, grain storage and milling services, daycare programs, and women- and youth-led income-generating initiatives. The center has significantly eased the domestic burden for working mothers and improved food access for vulnerable households.

Another visit to the Lemi Kura Agricultural Market Center, as well as nearby schools and health centers, highlighted the country's holistic approach to food system transformation where agriculture, health, education, and social services are interconnected to uplift entire communities.

Ethiopia's ongoing commitment to reviving indigenous food systems, including the reintroduction of traditional, nutrient-rich crops, was also commended. This approach not only supports dietary diversity but reinforces cultural identity and resilience in the face of climate shocks.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ethiopia Food and Agriculture By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The delegates further participated in Ethiopia's flagship Green Legacy initiative, planting trees as part of a broader effort to link food security with environmental sustainability and climate action.

With the conference continuing this week, expectations are high for concrete global commitments, enhanced financing, and stronger collaboration to accelerate food system transformation. Participants emphasized the need for countries to prioritize policy reforms, increase investment in agricultural research, and empower smallholder farmers particularly women and youth.

As Ethiopia positions itself as a regional leader in food sovereignty, its integrated and inclusive development model is now seen as a potential blueprint for other African nations striving to overcome food insecurity and dependency on imports.

The Second UN Food Systems Conference, co-hosted by Ethiopia, the Government of Italy, and the United Nations, will conclude with a high-level policy dialogue aimed at driving sustainable, inclusive, and climate-smart food systems across the globe.