Ethiopia Leads By Example in UN Food Systems Transformation - Premier

ADDIS ABABA — Ethiopia has emerged as a frontrunner in turning United Nations food system recommendations into action, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed (PhD) said while opening the Second United Nations Food Systems Summit in Addis Ababa yesterday.

Addressing global leaders, policymakers, and development partners, the Premier said Ethiopia has taken bold steps to align its national food policies with the UN's food systems transformation agenda, citing the country's success in ending wheat imports, advancing climate-resilient agriculture, and launching comprehensive reforms aimed at building resilient, inclusive, and equitable food systems.

"Since the first Food Systems Summit in 2021, we have integrated the recommendations into a national roadmap that complements our homegrown economic reform program and broader development priorities," said Abiy.

He stressed that despite mounting global challenges ,ranging from climate shocks and conflicts to declining development assistance, Ethiopia is determined to act with urgency and innovation.

"We are placing human dignity at the center of our food systems transformation. Our strategy focuses on self-sufficiency, local production, and resilience," he noted.

The roadmap, according to the Prime Minister, includes over 700 targeted interventions grouped into seven strategic clusters: agricultural production, market systems, innovation, risk management, energy, and skills development.

A key component of the national food agenda is the Yelemat Turufat (Bounty of Basket) initiative, which promotes diversified, high-value livestock production and sustainable farming practices. Additionally, through the Sekota Declaration, Ethiopia is implementing a multi-sector strategy to end child malnutrition by 2030.

The Prime Minister also highlighted the role of the Green Legacy Initiative, under which over 4 billion trees have been planted to restore ecosystems, enhance coffee production, and create green jobs demonstrating the country's commitment to link food security with environmental sustainability.

Ethiopia is also advancing nutrition education, supporting women-led food systems, and reinforcing community health guidelines rooted in local culture and practices.

On the continental front, Premier Abiy called for a more predictable, accessible, and conditional development financing framework for Africa's agriculture and food systems. He urged the alignment of climate finance with food system transformation, arguing that hunger, land degradation, and climate change are interlinked challenges requiring integrated solutions.

"Technology must be climate-smart, affordable, and tailored to Africa's realities. It cannot remain locked behind high walls," Abiy emphasized.

The Summit, which continues this week in Addis Ababa, is expected to produce concrete global commitments and collaborative frameworks to accelerate food system transformation, especially in vulnerable regions like sub-Saharan Africa.

As host and active participant, Ethiopia has positioned itself not only as a success story but also as a policy model for other nations working to overcome hunger, malnutrition, and food insecurity.

BY YESUF ENDRIS

THE ETHIOPIAN HERALD TUESDAY 29 JULY 2025