Tunisia: President of Republic Discusses Public Service Failures and Restructuring of State Institutions With PM

28 July 2025
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis — President Kais Saied on Monday discussed with Prime Minister Sarra Zaafrani Zenzri the functioning of several public services and a range of failures, such as repeated water and electricity cuts, uncollected waste in various regions, violations of public property and the environment, and obstructions to project implementation.

The President stated that these disruptions clearly indicate attempts by certain actors to inflict harm on citizens in the service of specific lobbies and their affiliates.

The Head of State pointed out that the Tunisian state has the legal means to ensure respect for the law and to hold accountable anyone seeking to obstruct the normal functioning of public institutions.

He was also briefed on the progress of restructuring several state institutions, aimed at safeguarding public funds and opening up broader prospects for youth.

President Saied affirmed that patriotism, dedication, and commitment are the primary criteria for selection, adding, "those who sit idly as if in a waiting room or who try to balance between two sides have no place in the service of the Tunisian state."

