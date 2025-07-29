Ethiopia: Four Assault Rifles, Nearly 300 Rounds of Ammunition 'Seized During Sudden Search On Bed Rental Homes' in Addis Abeba: City Police

Addis Abeba- The Addis Ketema Sub-City Police Department claimed the seizure of "four Kalashnikov rifles and 298 bullets" during a "sudden search" of bedroom rental facilities in Woreda 7, Kebele 32 in the capital Addis Abeba.

According to Commander Markos Tadesse, Head of Public Relations at the Addis Abeba Police Commission, the operation was "part of ongoing efforts to maintain peace and security across the city through unannounced searches and targeted law enforcement activities."

"We conduct these sudden inspections as part of our commitment to ensuring public safety and responding to suspicious activity," City Administration Communications Office quoted Commander Markos as saying.

The weapons were "seized in homes that rent out bedrooms", described by the city police as "housing arrangement often linked to high mobility and limited oversight."

The police further claimed that four suspects were identified "in connection with the seized weapons". They are: Fikadu Manaye, Adanech Gobeze, Yohannes Fikadu, and Yonas Bekele.

"Investigations are underway and additional information is being gathered to bring those responsible to justice."

The Commission warned against illegal possession or trafficking of firearms, and called on the public to "collaborate with security forces by reporting suspicious activities" through community participation, which it said contributes to the success of crime prevention in the city.

The announcement came just days after the Ethiopian Federal Police vowed on 25 July to launch sweeping inspections across Addis Abeba and at key checkpoints, targeting what it described as "anti-peace forces" aiming to destabilize the country and to rollout a crackdown on individuals and groups accused of "using social media to incite unrest."

The move follows a high-level security meeting led by Commissioner General Demelash G/Michael, which outlined a new plan to safeguard several major events scheduled between July and September 2025 through "coordinated operations involving multiple security agencies. "