Mauritius: Workshop Promotes Ethical and Efficient Procurement Practices

A workshop on Procurement, Warehousing and Disposal opened this morning at the Municipal Council of Beau Bassin-Rose Hill, with focus on promoting ethical standards and compliance among procurement officials. The event organised jointly by the Ministry of Local Government and the Ministry of Finance (MOF) brought together Procurement Officers operating under the Local Authorities to reinforce their roles and responsibilities and cater for build capacity in procurement and asset management.

The Minister of Local Government, Mr Ranjiv Woochit, the Junior Minister of Local Government, Mr Mohammad Fawzi Allymun, the Director, Procurement and Supply of the MOF, Mr Lutchmeesing Harnamsing, and other personalities were present.

In his address Minister Woochit underscored the importance of modernising processes to deliver improved public services. He described the workshop as a timely and strategic initiative to address systemic challenges and integrate new technologies. "Councils can no longer be held back by outdated and poor contract management," he said.

According to him, procurement is far more than administrative work as it warrants strategic planning, financial discipline, transparent supplier engagement, legal compliance and effective monitoring. He emphasised that quality cannot be compromised and urged officials to focus on value-for-money by balancing cost, quality, reliability and long-term performance rather than opting for the lowest bidder.

Minister Woochit recalled the pivotal role of Local Authorities in delivering everyday services ranging from road maintenance and street lighting to sanitation and waste collection. Timely, well planned and well executed procurement is critical to avoid service disruption, budget overruns and public dissatisfaction, he stressed. He called on the Officers to champion transparency and fairness, ensuring all suppliers are given equal opportunity and that public funds deliver positive outcomes.

The Minister also pointed to the adoption of the e-procurement platform as a key tool to streamline procedures, increase transparency and minimise human error. Additionally, he advocated for continuous professional development to transform procurement and asset management into strong pillars of local governance.

Mr Harnamsing recalled that the workshop aims to ensure that Procurement Officers adhere to existing policies, laws and regulations while upholding integrity and best practices in public procurement. He reminded the participants of their duty to uphold accountability and transparency when delivering their duties and ensure proper monitoring, while complying with procurement laws.