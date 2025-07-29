Tanzania Advances Innovation With Expanded Tisc

Dar es Salaam — TANZANIA is making notable progress in fostering a knowledge-based economy through the development and strengthening of its Technology and Innovation Support Centres (TISC) network.

The Tanzania Commission for Science and Technology (COSTECH) Technology Management and Transfer Manager, Dr Erasto Mlyuka, told the Daily News recently that the TISC network has recorded several milestones.

"TISC network emerged as a vital platform for promoting innovation, Intellectual Property (IP) awareness and technology transfer across the country," said Dr Mlyuka.

The TISC programme, he said, is crucial for fostering research and innovation commercialisation, particularly in the context of IP-driven activities. More than 50 institutions now participate in the network, including universities, research and development institutions, technology hubs and government agencies.

"These efforts aim to commercialise research outputs and align academic knowledge with market-driven solutions," he said.

Dr Mlyuka, who also serves as the national TISC focal point, noted that since its establishment in 2015, the TISC network has hosted 23 capacity-building events focused on Intellectual Property Rights (IPR) and innovation.

"Although we signed the agreement nearly ten years ago, it is within the past three years that we have begun to see real momentum. People have developed a better understanding and we are now on the right track," he said.

The TISC network is aligned with Tanzania's IP strategy towards building the nation into an African IP powerhouse.

"This action directly supports the national vision of building Tanzania into an African IP powerhouse by strengthening institutional IP capacity, fostering innovation and embedding IP within the country's broader development agenda," Dr Mlyuka said.

The formal network will involve active engagement with key ministries and agencies, including the Business Registration and Licensing Agency (BRELA), the Ministry of Industry and Trade, the Ministry of Education, Science and Technology and COSTECH to establish an inter-ministerial network of IP specialists that promotes policy coherence, shared infrastructure and joint implementation frameworks.

Moreover, Dr Mlyuka noted that the network will leverage the TISC Project and Performance Management Platform (TPPM) to standardise data collection, monitor international performance and feed national IP intelligence into regional and global systems such as the World Intellectual Property Organisation (WIPO).

"This coordinated model will enhance national innovation outcomes, support commercialisation of research and position Tanzania as a regional leader in IP-driven development," he said.

So far, some 12 nationwide public awareness campaigns have been conducted to enhance the general understanding and value of IP in fostering innovation.

"These initiatives have been supported by targeted advisory sessions on patent searching, filing and IPR protection -- collectively empowering local innovators and researchers," he said.

Additionally, the network has so far facilitated the filing of 41 patent applications and the identification of 63 intellectual assets with potential for industrial IP protection.

"These achievements reflect the growing appreciation of IP as a driver of innovation and economic transformation in Tanzania." Dr Mlyuka also said that, to ensure sustainability, innovative financing models involving both government and private sector investment are being explored.

He acknowledged that while challenges remain including limited skilled personnel, infrastructure constraints and low public awareness of IP these will be addressed through continuous capacity building, strategic partnerships and enhanced resource mobilisation.

The TISC programme was launched regionally in Africa around 2013 to support innovation and intellectual property development. Tanzania began implementing the programme after signing the agreement in 2015.