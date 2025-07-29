Tanzania: SUA Shines Internationally in 2025 Uniranks Report

Morogoro — SOKOINE University of Agriculture (SUA) has once again affirmed its academic excellence by securing the second place among higher education institutions in Tanzania and ranking 90th in Africa.

This is according to the 2025 edition of the World's Largest University Rankings (UNIRANKS).

The rankings, released recently by a US -based platform that evaluates universities globally, reflect SUA's continued rise on both the national and international academic stages. Globally, SUA was ranked 3,191 out of thousands of universities evaluated.

Speaking about the achievement, SUA Vice-Chancellor, Professor Raphael Chibunda, said that the university has made significant progress, having jumped from position 100 in the African rankings in 2024 to position 90 in 2025.

"SUA has been ranked second in Tanzania, ahead of the University of Dar es Salaam and 90th among thousands of universities across Africa," said Prof Chibunda.

The UNIRANKS evaluation considers several key criteria, including the quality of education, research output, graduate employability, university visibility, international collaboration and community impact.

Prof Chibunda said that the improved ranking is a result of collective effort from SUA's staff, students and stakeholders.

"This achievement is a testament to our continued efforts to improve academic standards, research and the competitiveness of our graduates," he said.

"We are committed to providing world-class education and producing graduates who can thrive in a competitive global job market."

He also noted that ranking institutions like UNIRANKS rely on publicly available data, often drawn from official university websites and academic databases.

"At SUA, we are actively working to upload and share a wide range of institutional data online. We believe that with continued transparency and improvement, we will perform even better in future evaluations," he added.

This year, a total of 31 Tanzanian universities were included in the official UNIRANKS listing. The top 10 institutions were highlighted, with SUA taking the second position nationally, following the University of Dar es Salaam.

Some SUA students, who spoke anonymously, praised the university's leadership for fostering a learning environment that balances theoretical instruction with practical experience.

They noted that this approach equips graduates with skills necessary for self-employment and enhances their competitiveness in both local and international job markets.