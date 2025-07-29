South Africa: Nature Reserve and Communities Collide in Cape Town's Landfill Controversy As Coastal Park Nears Capacity

Cape Town's Coastal Park Landfill faces a critical capacity crisis by September 2026, prompting a controversial height extension proposal. This plan is heavily criticised due to existing informal settlements within the landfill's buffer zone, with concern about permit violations and the city's long-term waste strategy.

The Coastal Park Landfill, in close proximity to the larger False Bay Nature Reserve in Cape Town, is rapidly approaching its maximum capacity, projected to be reached by September 2026. To mitigate this imminent waste crisis, the City of Cape Town proposes extending the landfill's height from 45 metres to 67m above sea level.

But the proposal has drawn sharp criticism from surrounding communities and groups, including whether this is the right way to deal with the escalating waste crisis and that informal settlements already breach the site's buffer zone, allegedly contravening the permit for operating the site.

According to the city, the height extension would extend the landfill's lifespan to September 2028.

Extending the lifespan of the landfill by two years will also extend the lifespan of the Vissershok Municipal Landfill Site by about two years to 15 years.

But this proposed expansion is mired in controversy as informal settlements around the site have...