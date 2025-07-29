Kenya: President Ruto's Allies Defend Funding of Empowerment Programmes

Kisii — President Ruto allies have defended their sources of money which they are dishing out across the country during empowerment programmes saying they have a merry-go-round to support the course.

Speaking in Bobasi constituency, Uriri Member of Parliament Mark Nyamite said they came up with this strategy to empower women and the youth country wide.

Nyamite said the leaders pull funds to support each other and equally pay a visit and this is where they get a platform to inform communities on government projects.

"We want to tell critics that our empowerment projects are self-funded by ourselves through a merry-go-round," he said.

He said everyone knows how merry-go-round works and this applies for these leaders in empowering small business women add their stock.

Kericho Senator Aaron Cheyuiyot also put off critics, asking them to come up with projects that will support the poor have money and support families

Bitter Cheruiyot put off critics, telling them they don't understand how these projects are helping women groups elevate their small businesses and provide food for their families.

"Your stomaches are full, do not laugh at those who are in need, if you can't help them allow us to empower them," he said.

He dismissed claims of government loosing focus on its manifesto and getting into empowerment projects.

Kisii Women Rep Dorice Aburi who hosted the event asked the Kisii community to support president Wiliam Ruto to finish his term.

"The president needs our support and we are supporting his second term in office," she stated.

The empowerment project was crtisized shortly after women groups said they receive as low as Sh2000 to divide among themselves and some end up getting Sh64