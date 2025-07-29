Kenyan Athletes Could Get Sh6mn, Diplomatic Passports in Proposals

29 July 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Irene Mwangi

Nairobi — Kenyan athletes who excel in global competitions could soon receive cash rewards of up to Sh6 million and diplomatic passports, under a new proposal tabled in Parliament.

The motion, introduced by Mwingi West MP Charles Ngusya, seeks to compel the Ministry of Youth Affairs, Sports and Arts to establish a national policy and standardised reward system for top-performing sports personalities.

If adopted, the scheme would offer Sh6 million for athletes who set new world records, Sh4 million for gold medalists, Sh3 million for silver medalists, and Sh2 million for bronze medalists.

It also proposes non-financial benefits, including diplomatic passports, national honours, and appointment as goodwill ambassadors.

Ngusya said the plan builds on Sessional Paper No. 3 of 2005, which envisioned various forms of state recognition and support for athletes, including cash prizes, honours, and social protection mechanisms.

"The prospect of state recognition, financial grants, and other perks will not only motivate athletes to excel but also promote national pride," he said while tabling the motion in the National Assembly.

The MP further called for the establishment of contributory insurance and post-retirement savings schemes to support athletes who retire due to injury or age.

He cited the lack of psychosocial support and healthcare as key challenges facing many sportsmen and women, during and after their careers.

Kenya has long held a global reputation in athletics, with the government's Vision 2030 citing sports as a key pillar for national development and youth empowerment.

However, many athletes continue to struggle with poor post-career livelihoods, despite their contributions to the country's global recognition.

