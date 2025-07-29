South Africa: Prasa Wage Agreement a Show of Commitment to Organisational Stability

The Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (PRASA) says the 5.5% salary increase agreement with labour unions shows its commitment to ensuring the long-term stability of the organisation.

The wage agreement was reached with the United National Transport Union (UNTU) and the South African Transport and Alliance Workers Union (SATAWU) after a process facilitated by the Commission for Conciliation Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA).

"This agreement affirms our ongoing commitment and willingness to engage in good faith and work collaboratively towards outcomes that support both the wellbeing of our employees and the long-term sustainability of the organization," PRASA Group Chief Human Capital Officer Naledi Modibedi said on Monday.

The agreement includes a 5.5% salary increase on the Total Guaranteed Package (TGP) for all PRASA bargaining grade employees. It will be implemented in the August 2025 payroll.

In terms of the agreement, PRASA has made the following commitments: