South Africa: Prasa Wage Agreement a Show of Commitment to Organisational Stability

29 July 2025
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

The Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (PRASA) says the 5.5% salary increase agreement with labour unions shows its commitment to ensuring the long-term stability of the organisation.

The wage agreement was reached with the United National Transport Union (UNTU) and the South African Transport and Alliance Workers Union (SATAWU) after a process facilitated by the Commission for Conciliation Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA).

"This agreement affirms our ongoing commitment and willingness to engage in good faith and work collaboratively towards outcomes that support both the wellbeing of our employees and the long-term sustainability of the organization," PRASA Group Chief Human Capital Officer Naledi Modibedi said on Monday.

The agreement includes a 5.5% salary increase on the Total Guaranteed Package (TGP) for all PRASA bargaining grade employees. It will be implemented in the August 2025 payroll.

In terms of the agreement, PRASA has made the following commitments:

  • No mandatory retrenchments will be undertaken during the period of this agreement.
  • Allowances outside the TGP structure will be referred to the PRASA Bargaining Forum (PBF) for further engagement. These discussions will be facilitated by the CCMA.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.