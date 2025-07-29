Africa: Children Die of Starvation As Humanitarian Crisis Worsens in Gaza

The United Nations and NGOs are warning of an imminent famine in the Gaza Strip - a designation based on strict criteria and scientific evidence.

But the difficulty of getting to the most affected areas in the Palestinian territory, besieged by Israel, means there are huge challenges in gathering the required data.

The internationally-agreed definition for famine is outlined by the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC), an initiative of 21 organisations and institutions, including UN agencies and aid groups.

The IPC definition has three elements. Firstly, at least 20 per cent of households must have an extreme lack of food and face starvation or destitution. Second, acute malnutrition in children under five exceeds 30 per cent, and third, there is an excess mortality threshold of two in 10,000 people dying per day.

Once these criteria are met, governments and UN agencies can declare a famine.

Available indicators are alarming regarding the food situation in Gaza.

"A large proportion of the population of Gaza is starving", according to the World Health Organisation's chief, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

Food deliveries are "far below what is needed for the survival of the population", he said, calling it "man-made... mass starvation".

Doctors Without Borders (MSF) said on Friday that a quarter of all young children and pregnant or breastfeeding women screened at its clinics in Gaza last week were malnourished, blaming Israel's "deliberate use of starvation as a weapon".

Almost a third of people in Gaza are "not eating for days" and malnutrition is surging, the UN's World Food Programme (WFP) said Friday.

The head of Al-Shifa hospital in Gaza City on Tuesday said that 21 children had died across the Palestinian territory in the previous 72 hours "due to malnutrition and starvation".

The very few foodstuffs in the markets are inaccessible, with a kilogramme (two pounds) of flour reaching the exorbitant price of $100, while the Gaza Strip's agricultural land has been ravaged by the war.

According to NGOs, the 20 or so aid trucks that enter the territory each day - vastly insufficient for more than two million hungry people - are systematically looted.

"It's become a technical point to explain that we're in acute food insecurity, IPC4, which affects almost the entire population. It doesn't resonate with people," said Amande Bazerolle, in charge of MSF's emergency response in Gaza.

"Yet we're hurtling towards famine - that's a certainty."

NGOs and the WHO concede that gathering the evidence required for a famine declaration is extremely difficult.

"Currently, we are unable to conduct the surveys that would allow us to formally classify famine," said Bazerolle.

She said it was "impossible" for them to screen children, take their measurements, or assess their weight-to-height ratio.

Jean-Raphael Poitou, Middle East programme director for the NGO Action Against Hunger, said the "continuous displacements" of Gazans ordered by the Israeli military, along with restrictions on movement in the most affected regions, "complicate things enormously".

Nabil Tabbal, incident manager at the WHO's emergency programme, said there were "challenges regarding data, regarding access to information".

'1,000 people have died of starvation'

Bob Geldof, an Irish singer-songwriter and political activist, has claimed 1,000 children or people have died of starvation in Gaza this month, accusing the Israeli authorities of "lying" about the situation in the enclave.

He disclosed this after Israel's government spokesperson's claim that there was "no famine caused by Israel".

Earlier this week, David Mencer claimed that Hamas "starves its own people" while on The News Hour with Mark Austin, denying that Israel was responsible for mass hunger in Gaza.

Appearing on Sunday Morning with Trevor Phillips, Geldof said the claims are false.

Sir Trevor asked the Live Aid organiser: "The Israeli view is that there is no famine caused by Israel, there's a manmade shortage, but it's been engineered by Hamas.

"I guess the Israelis would say we don't see much criticism from your side of Hamas."

In response, Geldof said "that's a false equivalence" and "the Israeli authorities are lying".

The singer then added, "They're lying. [Benjamin] Netanyahu lies, is a liar. The IDF are lying. They're dangling food in front of starving, panicked, exhausted mothers.

"And while they arrive to accept the tiny amount of food that this sort of set up pantomime outfit, the Gaza Humanitarian Front, I would call it, as they dangle it, then they're shot wantonly.

"This month, up to now, 1,000 children or 1,000 people have died of starvation. I'm really not interested in what either of these sides is saying."

According to the Hamas-run health ministry, as of Saturday, 127 people have died from malnutrition-related causes since the start of the war, including 85 children.

Geldof added: "If the newsfeeds and social feeds weren't so censored in Israel, I imagine that the Israeli people would not permit what has been done in their name."