Nigeria: Tinubu Hosts Victorious Super Falcons Today After Trophy Parade

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), has announced that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will host the victorious Super Falcons today at the Presidential Villa in Abuja after the team's victory parade.

According to the statement issued yesterday by the football federation, residents of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja and environs will have a rare view of the Women Africa Cup of Nations trophy - the most coveted diadem in African women football - when the Super Falcons arrive Abuja this morning.

It said the victorious contingent is scheduled to touch down at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport by noon today and the NFF has concluded arrangements to have the team move to the Presidential Villa in an open-roof bus along populated districts, with the iconic trophy in view for onlookers.

"We are making arrangements to have a trophy parade with the players and their coaches in an open-roof bus, and plying through Airport Road, Berger junction, Maitama and Wuse Market areas all the way to the Presidential Villa.

"This will afford a good number of people in those areas to have a rare sight of the Women AFCON trophy," said the NFF General Secretary, Dr. Mohammed Sanusi.

It will be recalled that the Super Falcons accomplished a record-extending 10th Women AFCON title triumph on Saturday night, with a come-from-behind 3-2 defeat of hosts Morocco at Rabat's Stade Olympique.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu who had congratulated the victorious Super Falcons on the historic feat is scheduled to host the team at the Presidential Villa this afternoon.