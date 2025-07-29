Ghana: Take Advantage of 24-Hour Port Operations - Brigadier General Tanye-Kulono Urges Importers

The Director-General of the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority (GPHA), Brigadier General Paul Seidu Tanye-Kulono, has called on importers to make full use of the expanded 24-hour port operations in Tema and Takoradi ports to clear their cargo early so as to avoid unnecessary costs.

According to him, the Port Authority was currently putting in place measures to decongest the ports and enhance operational efficiency in support of the government's 24-hour economy policy.

Speaking in an interview with The Ghanaian Times in Tema yesterday, Brigadier General Tanye-Kulono said that early clearance of goods would reduce the risk of accumulating demurrage and ultimately lower the cost of doing business at the ports.

"When your containers arrive, as much as possible, try and clear them early. Don't wait until three to four days when demurrage starts to build up, and then you all rush here. Now we are operating 24 hours, both day and night, so take advantage," he advised.

The Director-General revealed that significant strides have already been made to reduce container congestion at some key terminals.

He said when he took over a few months ago, there was a backlog of over 5,800 containers at MPS; however, the authority had successfully reduced the number to under 1,000 with current figures around 520, most of which are excavators.

This reduction, he emphasised, was achieved through the strategic leasing of trucks, a move necessitated by the unreliability of third-party transporters.

"We couldn't depend solely on third-party trucks, so with the support of the Transport Ministry, we leased trucks to move containers swiftly," he explained.

To facilitate smoother cargo movement, Brigadier General Tanye-Kulono stated that GPHA was working closely with MPS on completing a link road between MPS and Terminal 2, a project that was 90 per cent complete and expected to drastically cut down on container transit time within the port enclave.

He stated that to operationalise the 24-hour economy, GPHA had invested in operational logistics, including 45 leased pickup trucks and staff buses to ease transportation for port workers.

"One of our main challenges is the absence of some stakeholders at night. We are engaging with them to ensure their continuous presence, especially during the night operations," the Director-General indicated.