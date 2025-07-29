Ghana: Dreams FC Name Dormon As New Head Coach

29 July 2025
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Ghana Premier League side, Dreams FC, have officially appointed Winfred Dormon as its new head coach for the upcoming 2025/26 season.

Coach Dormon joined the club in 2013, taking on various coaching roles, and until recently, he served as the assistant to former coach, Abdul Karim Zito.

He was appointed interim head coach of the club after his predecessor left the position, successfully guiding the team to a sixth-place finish during the 2024/25 season.

Having worked under various coaches, including C.K. Akunnor, Juha Pasoja, Vladislav Viric, and Ignatius Osei-Fosu, the club believes he has gained valuable experience to lead the team.

He began his new role yesterday as the team commenced preparations for the upcoming season and is expected to be joined by former Legon Cities assistant coach Adinan Saeed and Fiifi Parker Hanson from Golden Kicks FC to help manage the team.

