Sudan: TSC Member Dr. Nawara Witnesses Destruction of 70 Tons of Expired Materials

28 July 2025
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

- Member of the Transitional Sovereignty Council (TSC), Dr. Nawara Abu Mohamed, accompanied by the Wali (governor) of Al-Gadarif State, Lt. Gen. Mohamed Ahmed Hassan, has witnessed the destruction of 70 tons of various expired materials at the Customs Administration incinerator on Sunday, valued at an estimated 600 million Sudanese pounds.

Her Excellency praised the role of the Sudan' Police Forces and the Customs Police in protecting the country from the threat of smuggling and the entry of expired and non-compliant materials, which pose a significant threat to the health of citizens and society, in addition to the destruction of youth through the entry of narcotics.

For his part, the Wali of Al-Gadarif State praised the significant role played by the Customs Administration in protecting consumers and citizens from the jeopardies of expired products, noting that the large number of seizures this year indicates the great success of the security forces in performing their duties as required.

Brig. Gen. (Police) Bakri Al-Bashir Abu Gurun stated that the destroyed materials violated import laws and specifications and standards. He added that the Customs Administration's action was not merely a routine procedure, but rather a confirmation of Customs' commitment to protecting the national economy.

Brig. Gen. Abu Gurun highlighted the role of Customs in the Battle of Dignity through the martyrs it offered in defense of the country's unity and the protection of its sovereignty and territory.

