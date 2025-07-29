Sudan: TSC Member Dr. Nawara Praises Community and National Native Administrations Leaderships

- The leadership of the Native Administration in Al-Gadarif State have called on Member of the Transitional Sovereignty Council (TSC), Dr. Nawara Abu Mohammed to adopt solutions to Al-Gadarif issues and to meet the needs of the citizens and advancement of the state.

This came during a meeting held Sunday afternoon, in the presence of the Acting Wali (governor) of Al-Gadarif, Lt. Gen. Mohamed Ahmed Hassan, and the Secretary-General of the Government, Abdel-Azim Al-Jamous.

The Native Administration leaderships asserted the importance of enacting a framework act that unifies Native Administration, rejects hate speech and strengthens the social fabric.

The Native Administration leaderships announced their support for the Government of Hope and the war effort to resolve the Battle of Dignity, in addition to the establishment of state and local legislative councils.

A number of other topics were also discussed during the meeting.

The Acting Wali of Al-Gadarif State underscored the tasks and roles of Native Administration in the state in preserving the interconnected social fabric.

For her part, Dr. Nawara stated that the Native Administration is the state's backbone in addressing the country's social issues and maintaining security and stability, reiterating her commitment to following up on the issues raised by the Native Administration and bringing them to a conclusion.