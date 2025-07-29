Sudan: Arab League Condemns Formation of Parallel Government in Sudan

Port Sudan, July 27, 2025 (SUNA) - The Arab League condemned the announcement on Saturday by a coalition linked to the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) militia of the formation of a parallel government in the city of Nyala and its intention to appoint governors for several regions, in a blatant challenge to the will of the Sudanese people and an attempt to impose a fait accompli through military force.

In a statement on Sunday, the Arab League affirmed its absolute rejection of the formation of any parallel governments or administrations outside the constitutional and legal framework of the Sudanese state, warning against the continuation of plans to weaken Sudanese state institutions and replace the law with chaos and the force of arms with the will of the people in an attempt to divide Sudan.

The Secretariat-General of the Arab League stressed the need for full respect for international legitimacy resolutions, foremost among them UN Security Council Resolution 2736 of June 13, 2024, which called on the Rapid Support Forces militia to lift the siege of El-Fashir, fully implement the 2023 Jeddah Agreement on the protection of civilians in Sudan, and allow humanitarian aid access.

The Arab League recalled the Security Council statement of March 5, 2025, which rejected the establishment of a parallel ruling authority in Sudan.

The Secretariat-General of the Arab League called on the Sudanese parties behind the establishment of this illegitimate parallel government to halt any unilateral steps that would further disintegrate the Sudanese state under any pretext.